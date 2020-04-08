Just days into Alabama's stay-at-home order, several area law enforcement agencies report an increase in crime, especially those dealing with theft and domestic violence.
And, police are looking ahead to what might be on the horizon as residents deal with unknown circumstances associated with the coronavirus outbreak.
“Right now miscellaneous theft crimes, and the number of domestic violence reports are starting to increase,” Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover said. “During the past two or three weeks, we have responded to an above average number of domestic violence calls.”
According to Glover, vehicle thefts are being reported, but the number of reports filed isn’t spiking, they are remaining on an average level.
Glover fears if the stay-at-home order is extended and people can't get back on their feet financially, whether it’s related to owning a business or losing a job, he believes theft crimes and other crimes might spike.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeing a spike in theft crimes.
“We are beginning to see an increase in vehicle thefts in certain parts of the county,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said. “With this crime increasing, I urge everyone to keep their vehicles locked.
“At this point, it looks like the vehicle thefts are related to joyriding. We need to realize, students are out of school, some people are not working, people are tired of being at home, and temptations may be brewing...Don’t make your vehicle or your home an easy target.”
Valenza added that domestic violence calls and other crimes are remaining steady. However, if the unusual conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continue, his department is anticipating a rise in domestic violence calls.
"People are worried about paying their rent, paying utilities, and having money for food. These worries could start to take a toll on people which could lead to people committing crimes.”
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms echoes the comments about theft cases and adds his deputies are answering more domestic violence-related calls.
“Thankfully, the reported theft crimes are small theft crimes, at this time,” Helms said. “But, over time that could transfer over to larger theft crimes such as fraudulent use of credit or debit cards, identity theft, check fraud and scams. I believe the longer peoples’ lives are affected by the coronavirus we could see a larger increase in the crime rate.”
Helms said his office is seeing a significant increase domestic violence calls.
“We are seeing a huge increase in neighbors calling to report a potential domestic violence crime,” Helms said. “Now, a majority of those calls involve the neighbors hearing a couple argue, which could be related to this is the first time that neighbor has been home during the day to hear the couple arguing, or this is the first time the couple has spent a lot of time together at home. I don’t know.
"But, I will say each call is responded to. I need to know every resident is safe. I want to make sure no physical injuries have occurred and the situation has deescalated."
In Dale County, the sheriff's office is also reporting an increase in domestic violence calls.
"More people are home and not working and we are starting to see an increase in domestic violence calls at this time," Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said. "I would say other crime rates are remaining around average or with very little increase at this time."
Law enforcement officials urge residents to stay safe, obey the laws and follow the social distancing guidelines.
“Every law enforcement officer is working to protect and to serve the members of their community,” Valenza said. “Remember, if there’s an emergency situation, call 911."
