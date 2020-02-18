Speeding was a factor in the death of a Fort Rucker woman who drove her car into a pond on Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. However, ALEA is waiting for an autopsy report to determine if the driver was under the influence.
Lauren Hancock Moore, 25, died after the car she was driving left the road, traveled across a field and into a pond on U.S. Highway 84 West near Holland Road.
ALEA Capt. Tracy Nelson said Tuesday the investigation continues.
“We do know at this time speeding played a role in the incident,” Nelson said. “However, we are waiting on the autopsy results to determine if Mrs. Moore was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics when the wreck occurred. We believe the wreck occurred the day we recovered Mrs. Moore’s body, roughly between 2 and 4 a.m.”
The vehicle was located by the Houston County dive team and area law enforcement and first responders pulled the vehicle from the pond before 9:30 a.m. Friday. The pond is between Wicksburg and the Bay Springs community.
Reports from the scene indicated that someone walking near the pond early Friday morning noticed a set of tire tracks heading into the water and called emergency personnel.
In addition to the tire tracks, witnesses said a portion of the fence around the field had been knocked down and some debris, including a bumper, could be seen in the field heading toward the pond.
