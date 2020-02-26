Just two weeks after granting a 14-day extension for the state, a Houston County judge issued a third order granting an extension to determine whether to seek the death penalty in a capital murder case against a Dothan man in the March 2018 shooting death of Breunia Jennings, 23.
The state recently filed its third motion requesting an extension in its capital murder case against Jamie Townes. Houston County Judge Todd Derrick issued an order granting the motion, and is giving the state until May 1 to inform the courts of its decision.
Townes was indicted March 15 by a Houston County grand jury and entered a plea of not guilty on April 9.
Police believe Townes fired the shots that killed Jennings. Another man, community activist Kenneth Glasgow, awaits a decision on indictment by the Houston County grand jury.
Glasgow was arrested in January and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Glasgow was out on bond when he was arrested.
The state filed a motion to revoke Glasgow’s bond, but no decision has been made and he remains out on bond.
Police say Glasgow drove the vehicle carrying Townes, who they believe subsequently shot and killed Jennings after he asked Glasgow to help him look for his car, which he believed had been stolen.
Townes remains at the Houston County Jail.
A handful of extenuating circumstances trigger a capital-murder charge under Alabama law. A person can be charged with capital murder if the victim was shot inside a vehicle.
A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or death.
Dothan police Chief Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle that officers were responding to a suspicious vehicle report March 25 when they arrived at what initially appeared to be an automobile accident on Allen Road near Lake Street.
Parrish said a closer look indicated a shooting had taken place.
Jennings suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Several rounds were fired at the vehicle she was driving, but one struck her in the head that caused critical injuries, Parrish said.
Townes has several previous arrests for drug and theft offenses. He was most recently arrested in 2015 for stealing around $2,000 worth of merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory at Wiregrass Commons Mall. He was sentenced in 2016 to 30 months in prison for the offense and three others.
Court records indicate he was paroled Sept. 12, 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.