State seeks continuance in trial for Dothan man charged with multiple counts of exploitation of the elderly

The state seeks a continuance in the November jury trial of Kevin Saffold, who is charged with three counts of exploitation of the elderly and one count of second-degree theft of property.
Court documents show the state requested continuances in all cases against Saffold because the state’s investigator is scheduled to participate in training beginning Nov. 4.
According to police, the victim involved in Saffold’s exploitation of the elderly charges is a 79-year-old victim.
Dothan police first began an investigation into Saffold after an elderly exploitation complaint came in in June 2018. The victim claimed Saffold represented himself to be a paralegal and suggested she purchase two costly vehicles in order to build her credit to qualify for a home purchase.
According to police, Saffold told the woman he would make the payments on the vehicles, a 2016 Dodge Ram Truck with a purchase price of $43,888.25, and a 2015 BMW X1 in the amount of $30,846.24. The purchases were made within two days of each other.
Police said no payments were made on the vehicles.
During the course of the investigation, police said they received a complaint that Saffold was in possession of a voided vehicle title. Police said Saffold pawned the title to a Lincoln car in the amount of $2,175 in July 2018, but it had been previously pawned a week earlier at a different title loan business. Police said no payments were made to the title loan businesses.
During the investigation it was also determined Saffold allegedly represented himself as a family member of the 79-year-old victim at a local dental office, where he allegedly obtained dental work after having the victim sign the paperwork.
The alleged incident occurred between March 30 and June 13, 2018.
Dental work was performed and charged to the victim’s account without her knowledge of what was occurring, police said.
The victim told police Saffold told her to sign a form to obtain a credit card. Saffold then charged $5,750 to her dental account.
The motion is pending before Houston County Judge John Steensland III.
