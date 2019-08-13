Prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Dothan man charged with manslaughter after his 2-year-old son died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle at the family’s home.
According to court records, prosecutor Jennifer Stanley filed a motion Monday, Aug. 12 requesting Robert Patrick King’s bond be revoked due to his Aug. 10 arrest by Dothan police on a public intoxication charge.
King, 36, is charged with manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana along with the child’s mother, Melinda King, 37, of Dothan.
Their child, 2-year-old Castiel King, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the family’s east Dothan home. Police believe the child climbed into the car about 3:15 p.m. and remained there about four hours before an older sibling found him Friday, June 28.
Police say the parents were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
King has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 6. No date has been set for Melinda King’s preliminary hearing at this time.
