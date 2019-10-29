Prosecutors seek to revoke bond for a Dothan woman charged with a weekend vehicle burglary while free on a manslaughter charge connected with the death of her 2-year-old son earlier this year.
According to court records, prosecutor Jennifer Stanley filed a motion Monday, Oct. 28, requesting revocation of Melinda King’s bond.
The request is still pending before the court.
King, 38, is charged with manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana along with the child’s father, Robert Patrick King, of Dothan, whose bond was revoked in August after an arrest for public intoxication. Robert Patrick King was ordered to participate in treatment at The Haven, after which he will be returned to the Houston County Jail.
The child, 2-year-old Castiel King, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the family’s east Dothan home. Police believe the child climbed into the car about 3:15 p.m. and remained there about four hours before an older sibling found him Friday, June 28.
Police say the parents were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
