A Dothan nonprofit executive director accused of stealing more than $16,000 in her role as treasurer of a local homeowners association will go before a Houston County Judge Sept. 4 for a status hearing.
Judge Benjamin Lewis will determine if enough evidence exists to send the grand jury the case of Susan Thompson Trawick.
Trawick, 56, of Dothan, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Trawick served as the executive director for the Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership. Trawick has been put on a leave of absence from her position, and Judy Guiler has been appointed interim director.
Guiler told the Dothan Eagle that Trawick’s arrest has no connection to her position at the partnership.
Police believe Trawick used her position as treasurer of a local homeowners association to steal $16,829, using the association’s debit card to make personal online and retail purchases.
“This case is still under investigation,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. “At this time, I can tell you Ms. Trawick served as treasurer for the Hidden Lake Homeowners Association and during the time frame of Sept. 7, 2018, until Aug. 9, 2019, Trawick allegedly stole $16,829 from the association.”
Trawick is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
