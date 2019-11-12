Two Wiregrass teenagers were arrested over the weekend at a Dothan restaurant after police say the aroma of marijuana led officers to find a stolen handgun.
Jalen Treyon Britt, 18, of Enterprise, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and buying/receiving stolen property.
Also arrested was Saiah Wynton Williams, 18, of Ozark, charged with firearm license required and possessing stolen property.
“Officers were performing foot patrol at TGIFridays when officers smelled the aroma of marijuana coming from the suspects’ vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “As officers interviewed Williams and Britt, officers saw a firearm visible in the vehicle. The firearm was previously reported stolen.”
No bond information is available.
