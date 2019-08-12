Police arrested a Dothan woman after she allegedly left a local Piggly Wiggly store with multiple items concealed in her purse and struck a store employee.
India Keana Rich of Dothan was arrested Aug. 10, and is charged with third-degree robbery.
“During the investigation it was determined Ms. Rich allegedly stole roughly $63 worth of merchandise from the Piggly Wiggly,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The items were concealed in Ms. Rich’s purse until she exited the store. As Ms. Rich left the store, the store clerk approached the suspect about the alleged incident, and Ms. Rich struck the employee.”
Rich was identified by the store clerk. The clerk reported no injuries.
Rich is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
