Troy Police responded to a vehicle accident Sunday at 10:06 a.m. Sunday, on U.S. 231 near Allstate Beverage that claimed the life of James E. Brasher, 68.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. One was a 2020 Freightliner truck with a trailer attachment, and the other vehicle was a 2003 Honda Accord which was being driven by Brasher.
According to witnesses, the 2003 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on U.S. 231 when it crossed the median and struck the trailer attached to the 2020 Freightliner truck.
Brasher was dead when officers arrived. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured. Northbound traffic had to be diverted into the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 for several hours while officers completed their investigation and debris was cleared from the roadway.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
