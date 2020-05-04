While Alabama courts remain open, albeit virtually, the Supreme Court of Alabama has extended its prior administrative orders suspending in-person court proceedings through May 15.
According to Administrative Order Number 6, all administrative orders issued by the Supreme Court of Alabama and the Chief Justice in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic are extended and shall remain in effect through May 15, except as set forth below:
Effective May 1, all officials in the appellate courts, circuit courts, district courts, juvenile courts, municipal court, and probate courts are authorized to prepare their offices and courtrooms for in-person court proceedings and shall have the authority to direct non-vulnerable employees to appear at work in person. Operations of the official’s office must comply with the recommendations and requirements of the Alabama Safer at Home Order concerning protections for employees and other individuals.
To limit in-person contact, trial courts, should continue to conduct hearings by teleconference and video conference. The clerks of court shall also continue to use technology and other means to limit in-person contact.
Jury trials shall remain suspended, and no juror summons shall be issued prior to July 1.
