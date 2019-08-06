The suspect in Monday’s car chase that ended near Adventureland late Monday afternoon is currently in the Dale County Jail.
Kevone Smith, 18, of Dothan, was booked in the Dale County Jail Monday, and is charged with first-degree theft of property.
According to Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, a call game through Ozark-Dale County E-911 on Aug. 5 at approximately 4:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle being on East Main Street in Clayhatchee.
“According to the victim, he had listed the vehicle for sale on Facebook and was in the process of showing it to the alleged suspect when the suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove off,” Bynum said. “The victim was dragged several feet as the suspect fled. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”
The sheriff’s office issued a B.O.L.O. to surrounding counties, Bynum said.
A Houston County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on West Main Street near John D. Odom Road and attempted a traffic stop. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspect crashed and fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Dothan Police Department.
Bynum anticipates additional charges to be filed against Smith as a result of the pursuit and subsequent vehicle crash.
This incident is still under investigation.
