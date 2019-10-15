Dothan police arrested an Enterprise man in connection to an auto theft at the Enterprise Dollar General on Park Avenue.
Officers with the Dothan Police Department and deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Daishawn Demetrius King, 18, of Enterprise, in the 1600 block of Hodgesville Road Monday.
King is charged with first-degree theft of property and was transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Enterprise Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Dollar General about 9 p.m. Monday.
Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund said the victim reported she left her 2015 Chevy Equinox running in the parking lot while shopping in the store and it was stolen.
King was taken into custody at roughly 9:24 p.m. Monday, and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
According to Haglund, the case is still under investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.