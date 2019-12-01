A suspect has been arrested on a murder charge in a fatal shooting at a house in the 100 block of Harrison Street in Ashford.
Deonte Latarus Gilmore, 20, was booked into the Houston County Jail at 7:14 a.m. Sunday. Bond has been set at $500,000.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said authorities received a call about midnight Saturday. The victim is 20 years old and died from a gunshot wound.
Rafferty said investigators were still working the case Sunday afternoon and more information will be released later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Diversity is our strength
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.