A suspect has been arrested on a murder charge in a fatal shooting at a house in the 100 block of Harrison Street in Ashford.

Deonte Latarus Gilmore, 20, was booked into the Houston County Jail at 7:14 a.m. Sunday. Bond has been set at $500,000.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said authorities received a call about midnight Saturday. The victim is 20 years old and died from a gunshot wound.

Rafferty said investigators were still working the case Sunday afternoon and more information will be released later.

