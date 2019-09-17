A man wanted on burglary charges was apprehended after he set fire to his RV during a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday afternoon.
Officers located a man identified as Jeffrey Wilson on Hodgesville Road, and as officers approached Wilson, he ran inside his RV. A short time later, Wilson ran out of the RV, and the RV went up in flames. The RV is considered a total loss.
Law enforcement believes Wilson may have burglarized the River City Pawn Shop over the weekend. He is also a potential suspect in other crimes.
Wilson is being interviewed at the Dothan Police Department.
“If Wilson is positively identified as our suspect, he is looking at multiple charges including burglary and theft of property,” said Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons. “At this time, the suspect is in interviews with my investigators and investigator with the Dothan Police Department.”
According to police, a suspect broke into the back of the pawn shop using a power saw to cut through sheetrock, police said. Once the sheetrock was cut, the suspect kicked in the area making entry into the pawn shop.
The Geneva Police department received a call from the alarm company after the suspect triggered the alarm by setting off motion detectors.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.
