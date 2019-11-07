A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in an armed-robbery that occurred on Monday in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue.
Christopher Demetre Moore, 25, is charged with first-degree robbery.
According to law enforcement on Nov. 4, Moore met several people at a parking lot of an apartment complex and during the meeting Moore pulled a gun and robbed multiple victims, taking a phone and an undetermined amount of cash.
“A warrant was issued for Moore’s arrest after the robbery and officers took him into custody Wednesday,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxxon.
Court documents show in October 2016, Moore was arrested charged with possession/receiving a controlled substance, trafficking and person in possession of pistol without permit. Court records show the state filed a motion requesting the cases be dismissed. In September 2018 the charges were dismissed.
Moore is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
