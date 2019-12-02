The Troy Police Department has arrested a suspect in the death of Willie Charles Scott, 58, of Troy.
Shane Shemar Dunlap, 24, of Jasper, was arrested and charged with capital murder. Dunlap was taken into in Jasper by the U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Dunlap was arrested without incident.
“Investigators from the Troy Police Department traveled to the Walker County Jail to interview Dunlap about Scott’s death,” said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr. “Dunlap was transported to the Pike County Jail. The 2003 Saturn Ion that Dunlap took from Scott’s residence after Scott’s death was recovered with assistance from the Walker County Sheriff’s Department.”
Shortly after noon on Nov. 20, officers responded to Scott’s residence in the 22,000 block of U.S. 231 North.
When officers arrived, they found Scott dead inside his home.
Dunlap is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.
According to Barr, this investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.
