A Dothan man was arrested after police say the suspect fought officers while resisting arrest.
Renzo Rashad Fanner, 45, was arrested and charged Thursday with harassment of a public official and resisting arrest, both are misdemeanor charges.
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of East Lafayette Street on a domestic disturbance call, and once officers arrived, Fanner refused to cooperate with officers’ commands.
“While on the scene, officers noticed Fanner continuously trying to reach for his back pocket, and when officers instructed Fanner to stop, he refused,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Officers attempted to place Fanner in handcuffs, but Fanner was wrestling with officers and they were unable to secure both hands.”
According to Owens, the struggle continued for some time before officers were able to get Fanner safely placed in handcuffs. Both Fanner and the officers received minor injuries during the struggle.
Fanner was arrested and transported to the Dothan City Jail. He is currently out of jail on a signature bond.
