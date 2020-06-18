ENTERPRISE – An exchange of posts on social media led to shots being fired and charges against a suspect, according to police.
On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 200 block of Fairview Drive on a call for shots fired into an occupied vehicle.
According to an EPD press release, the offense occurred after a social media post exchange between the suspect and the victim.
The suspect in the shooting fired multiple rounds at the vehicle the victim was traveling in, with two rounds striking the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
At 8:37 p.m., EPD detectives arrested and charged Alexis Briona Moon, 18, of Enterprise with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Moon was taken to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
EPD detectives discovered the firearm used in the offense had the serial number removed and was reported stolen from Lynn Haven, Florida.
On Thursday, EPD detectives filed additional charges on the suspect, including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and second degree receiving stolen property.
