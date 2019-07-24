After an hours-long search on Tuesday, police located a naked suspect hiding beneath a bed in Riveredge Parkway home, where he is suspected of killing the homeowner’s dog.
Jason Dewayne Creel, 44, is charged three counts of first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief, aggravated animal cruelty, attempt to elude and certain person forbidden to posse a firearm.
Dothan Police Capt. Will Benny confirms Creel was released from an Alabama prison in January.
According to Benny, Creel is a former Dothan resident, but moved around frequently before being sent to prison.
Police say before Creel made it inside the residence, he killed the homeowner’s dog.
According to Benny, a K-9 officer located Creel naked under a bed inside a residence located on Riveredge Parkway.
Police clothed Creel in a hazmat suit.
Officers began trying to identify Creel early Tuesday morning after locating a stolen trailer and pickup truck.
“As the investigation began, it was determined the stolen trailer belongs to Covenant United Methodist Church, and investigators are in the process of notifying the truck owner to return the vehicle,” Benny said. “We are still determining Creel’s steps Tuesday.”
The case is still under investigation. Additional stolen items could be located, and Creel could face additional charges.
Creel is currently in jail with no bond
