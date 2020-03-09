Suspect in custody following armed robbery of Dothan business

One suspect is in custody following a strong-armed-robbery at the Piggly Wiggly located on Montgomery Highway Monday.

Police responded to a strong-armed robbery in progress call at 2:54 p.m. While officers were responding to the robbery call, officers were notified there was also an alleged assault.

According to law enforcement, the suspect was being restrained by an employee until law enforcement could arrive.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The original report said the suspect was a black male in his late 60s wearing a ball cap, blue shirt, and jeans.

Dothan Fire Department also responded to the scene to treat the assault victim who was complaining of leg pain.

No additional information was available as Dothan police continued to investigate.

