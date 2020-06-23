Suspect in Enterprise kidnapping apprehended at Dothan motel

Kody Burks

An Enterprise man accused of kidnapping a female victim from a residence located in the 100 block of Johnson Street in Enterprise, was arrested Monday evening at a Dothan hotel.

Kody Burks, 26, is charged with second-degree kidnapping.

According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, Burks forced the victim into the backseat of a vehicle and fled the Enterprise area.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping and requested assistance from the US Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers located Burks and the victim at a hotel on the Ross Clark Circle. Burks was transported to the Coffee County Jail, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Burks is booked on a $30,000 bond for the kidnapping charge. According to court documents, Burks was booked in the Coffee County Jail on June 19 on a charge of failure to appear. He was released on the misdemeanor charge Monday morning. Burks has no bond amount for his failure to appear charge at this time.

