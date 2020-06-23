An Enterprise man accused of kidnapping a female victim from a residence located in the 100 block of Johnson Street in Enterprise, was arrested Monday evening at a Dothan hotel.
Kody Burks, 26, is charged with second-degree kidnapping.
According to Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund, Burks forced the victim into the backseat of a vehicle and fled the Enterprise area.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping and requested assistance from the US Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Around 6:30 p.m., officers located Burks and the victim at a hotel on the Ross Clark Circle. Burks was transported to the Coffee County Jail, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.
Burks is booked on a $30,000 bond for the kidnapping charge. According to court documents, Burks was booked in the Coffee County Jail on June 19 on a charge of failure to appear. He was released on the misdemeanor charge Monday morning. Burks has no bond amount for his failure to appear charge at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.