The suspect in a Wednesday shooting in Skipperville made bond Thursday evening.
Billy Jones, 45, of Skipperville, was arrested and charged with possession of a pistol by a violent felon and second-degree assault.
Dale County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a firearm assault in Skipperville call Wednesday, July 17 at about 11 p.m.
Once deputies arrived, Jones had fled the scene where one person suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.
Police say Jones and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation when Jones pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the other person. As the second person attempted to take the firearm, Jones fired one shot, wounding the victim’s hand.
Jones is out of jail on bonds totaling $5,000.
