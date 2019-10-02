Suspect’s identity released in South Alice Street stabbing

The suspect in a Tuesday stabbing that sent one man to the hospital with a wound to the chest, has been identify as an 18-year-old Dothan girl, police said Wednesday
Laprincea Elease Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence-knife after police responded to an edged weapon assault call at Henry Green Apartments.
“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim suffering a stab wound to the chest area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with a collapsed lung. Ms. Bell fled the area before law enforcement arrived, but was later apprehended at a residence located in the 900 block of South Alice Street.”
According to Watkins, Bell and the victim were involved in a relationship.
“The victim arrived at Ms. Bell’s apartment, and once he arrived, an argument began,” Watkins said. “Ms. Bell allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.”
The victim’s wounds are not life threatening. Bell is out of jail on a $5,000.
