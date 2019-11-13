HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. - A man who eluded law enforcement across two states and multiple counties Tuesday night has been apprehended.
W.M. Harrison Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday in Walton County, Florida.
According to investigators, a pursuit began in Holmes County after deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Johnson Lake Road. Harrison provided a false name to officers, which began the pursuit.
Harrison led law enforcement across the Alabama state line into Geneva County. Harrison continued to elude law enforcement by traveling into Covington County before heading to Walton County, Florida, where he abandoned his vehicle, and fled on foot.
Assisting the Holmes County Sheriff’s K-9 unit with the search were Walton County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, Florala Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to law enforcement, Harrison has multiple active warrants in Holmes County and Georgia.
