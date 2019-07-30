A suspect and her accomplice are in custody after allegedly shoplifting roughly $700 worth of merchandise from a local retailer and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the Ross Clark Circle Monday night.
Shakala Danielle Reed, 23, and Rodneshia Lasara Jones, 23, both of Marianna, Florida, were arrested Monday night. Reed is charged with third-degree theft of property. Jones is charged with third-degree theft of property, attempting to elude, expired license, and running two red lights.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said a deputy spotted a Nissan Altima matching the description of a vehicle associated with a shoplifting crime around 7 p.m. Monday.
“From the information I have collected the alleged shoplifter stole roughly $700 worth of merchandise from a retailer in Wiregrass Commons Mall,” Valenza said.
As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused, eluding officials by traveling speeds of up to 80 mph around the Ross Clark Circle.
“A separate vehicle was struck by the suspect driving the Altima at the intersection of Main Street and Ross Clark Circle,” Valenza said. “No serious injuries were reported.”
The deputy used a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. The Altima came to stop in front of Applebee’s on Ross Clark Circle.
Reed is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Jones is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $16,500.
