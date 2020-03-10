ENTERPRISE – Enterprise police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Price Street Thursday.
Michael Dewayne Hart, 33 and Carolyn Paige Thomas, 23, both of Enterprise, are charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and menacing.
Police responded to a shots being fired call at 1:45 a.m. Once officers arrived on scene, multiple rounds had been fired at an unoccupied vehicle located in the area.
According to police the suspects had fled the area. No injuries were reported.
Hart and Thomas were identified and arrested.
Hart is in the Coffee County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is also faces three unrelated charges -- attempt to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bonds totaling $1,500.
Thomas is in the Coffee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Additional arrests are forthcoming. This case is still being investigated, said Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.