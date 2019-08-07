Police apprehended two suspects in the Aug. 5 burglary of Performance Machine Works in the 300 block of Southgate Road.
Jamire Yasin Baxter, 18, of Dothan, was arrested Aug. 6, and is charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree attempted burglary. Police also arrested a juvenile and charged him with third-degree attempted burglary. The juvenile was transported to Southeast Alabama Diversion Center.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, Baxter and the juvenile were seen on video surveillance damaging the locks on the front doors in an attempt to gain entry into the business.
“When the suspects realized they were unsuccessful at gaining entry at the front doors, they went to the rear of the business and damaged the roll up doors before fleeing on foot,” Watkins said. “On Aug. 6, Baxter and the juvenile returned to the business and made entry through the metal paneling at the rear of the building. Once inside the business, the two suspects allegedly stole five handguns and damaged a glass case.”
Watkins said patrol officers identified the suspects and located them at Tanglewood Apartments.
“A search warrant was issued and a search was conducted at the home of the suspects,” Watkins said. “During the search the stolen handguns were recovered, as well as the clothing worn during the burglary.”
Baxter is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.