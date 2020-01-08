Two suspects are now in custody following an armed robbery Tuesday at Local Cash Advance in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway, according to Dothan police.

Police said Chance Wilson, 21, of Summerville, S.C.; and Chad Pinckeny, 18, of Charleston, S.C., were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

No additional arrests are expected, but the investigation is ongoing.

The amount of money taken has not been determined.

Both men are in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

