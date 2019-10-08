Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects wanted in connection to a recent church vandalism case involving the Salem AME Church located in the Browntown Community.
A church member discovered multiple bullet holes in the church building. The investigation determined no one was at the church when the incident occurred, likely on Friday afternoon, said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.
“Although we have no persons of interest at this time, we are interested in identifying a small, white car and its occupants that was seen in the area Friday afternoon,” Roberts said.
No motive has been determined at this time.
Anyone with any information this case is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.
