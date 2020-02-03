Suspicious vehicle tip leads to arrest of convicted felon in possession of firearm

MARIANNA, Florida – A Sunday morning tip relayed to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by a concern citizen led to the arrest of a convicted felon.
Terrace Demetrtius Sorey, 40, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The caller advised the Jackson County Sheriff’s dispatch center about a vehicle they did not recognize, and were unsure if the vehicle was occupied.
A deputy arrived on the scene and upon approaching the vehicle, noticed a black male sleeping in the driver’s seat. The deputy knocked on the car window to wake the male, later identified as Sorey, who was disoriented and began fidgeting with the windshield wipers and the steering wheel area.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, the deputy also observed a firearm lying on the passenger seat in plain view.
Mr. Sorey was asked to step out of vehicle and an information check was initiated. The NCIC/FCIC return showed Sorey was the respondent to a non-expiring injunction for protection, as well as being a convicted felon. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.