A Florida teenager faces multiple charges after investigators say he struck his grandmother.
Cameron Williams, 17, of Washington County, Florida is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and battery -- touch or strike. He also faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence located on Greenwood Drive in Caryville, Florida. Prior to arriving on scene, deputies encountered Williams walking down the road with a backpack, said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.
“The suspect immediately informed the deputy he did have a firearm in the backpack, and laid the backpack on the ground,” Crews said. “During the search of Williams, a .38 caliber handgun was located along with a digital scale, a glass pipe, and nearly five grams of methamphetamine.”
Crews said Williams also admitted to punching his grandmother, who had multiple visible injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.