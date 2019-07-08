Dothan Police arrested a teenager they say stole her stepmother’s vehicle to go on a joyride July 5.

Kaylen Aniah Redding, 19, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

“Police were notified of the theft and Redding was taken into custody a short time later,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.

According to Watkins the vehicle was turned back over to the stepmother.

Redding is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments