Dothan Police arrested a teenager they say stole her stepmother’s vehicle to go on a joyride July 5.
Kaylen Aniah Redding, 19, is charged with first-degree theft of property.
“Police were notified of the theft and Redding was taken into custody a short time later,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.
According to Watkins the vehicle was turned back over to the stepmother.
Redding is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
