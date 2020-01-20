WESTVILLE, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager after he allegedly made threats on social media threatening a mass shooting and or threatening to kill.
Alex C. Baker, 15, of Westville, Florida, was charged Saturday with writing threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. He was transported to a juvenile detention center in Bay County, Florida.
The sheriff’s office was contacted by several residents Saturday about threatening posts allegedly made by Baker, said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.
An investigation began immediately into Baker’s social media accounts, where deputies located images of a pistol, a magazine with bullets, and a photo of Tannerite explosives, along with the reported threats.
“Baker was interviewed, and he admitted to posting the photos and threats to his Instagram page,” Tate said.
Baker has since been released from the detention center, and is being monitored by an ankle monitor on an unrelated charge.
