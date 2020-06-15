Teenager charged in April drive-by shooting

Police have arrested a Dothan juvenile in connection with an April drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Maverick Drive.
Kenneth Henry was arrested over the weekend and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling on April 12. He is being charged as an adult.
According to police, no injuries were reported from the shooting.
“Security cameras captured the crime and during the recorded interview between officers and Henry, Henry admitted to committing the crime,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
