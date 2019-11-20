Teenager charged in last week’s robbery of Southeast Health employee

Dothan Police have arrested a teenager for his role in a robbery last week of a Southeast Health employee.
Robert Antonio Parrish, 17, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with first-degree robbery.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill, although Parrish is a juvenile, he is being charged as an adult.
Magill credits Parrish’s arrest to in-depth investigation work and video surveillance provided by Southeast Health.
Police say Parrish allegedly approached a Southeast Health worker when she was making her way from the employee parking lot to the hospital, pulling a gun on her, and taking her purse.
Parrish is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Following the incident, Southeast Health announced it was taking several measures to increase safety at the facility, including:
» Reaching out to a property owner of the wooded lot on the corner of Haven Drive and Alma Street with an offer to cut back some of the brush and put up fencing at the hospital's expense.
» Requested the City of Dothan to evaluate the street lighting since it is a city right-of-way.
» Increased bus routes to the employee parking lot from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Additionally, Southeast Health said Radiology Associates on the corner of Alma Street and Fairview Avenue plans to add extra exterior lighting to its building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.