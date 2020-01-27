A Dothan teenager out on bond on a charge of robbing a Southeast Health employee in November faces additional charges.
Robert Antonio Parrish, 18, of Dothan, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. Parrish is charged as an adult.
At the time of Parrish’s arrest, he was out of jail for allegedly robbing a Southeast Health employee in November, where police say Parrish allegedly approached the worker when she was making her way from the employee parking lot to the hospital, pulling a gun and taking her purse.
“Friday, officers responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of Dixie Drive,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “The homeowner came home and noticed someone inside her home. Law enforcement arrived to the scene, and Parrish was positively identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody.”
A short time later, Parrish was also charged with first-degree theft of property.
“A second victim reported her car stolen from the 500 block of 5th Avenue Friday,” Magill said. “Later that day, the victim called law enforcement and said her vehicle was spotted at a residence located on Cabot Street. The residence was later identified as Parrish’s residence.
After the vehicle was located at Parrish’s residence, law enforcement interviewed Parrish and charged him with first-degree theft of property.
