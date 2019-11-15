A Dothan teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery of a cab driver earlier this month.

Kendarius Dashon Garlington, 18, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree robbery.

According to police, the alleged crime occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of Stough St.

“Mr. Garlington approached the female cab driver and asked if she had change for a $20 bill,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “He then pulled a gun on the victim, demanding money.”

Garlington fled the scene with roughly $25 to $35. The driver was not injured.

A warrant was issued for Garlington’s arrest and officers apprehended him Thursday. He is in the Houston County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

