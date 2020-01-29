Teenager provides false statement regarding gun on school campus; teen charged with felony crime

VERNON, Florida – A false statement provided to law enforcement led to the arrest of a student and a lockdown of Vernon High School Tuesday.
Wesley Ehrie, 14, of Vernon, Florida, is charged with a felony of falsely reporting the use of a firearm in a violent manner, and the interruption of school functions, which is second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous report of a firearm on the Vernon High School campus was received Monday at 1:58 p.m.
“A school resource deputy received a Fortify FL alert stating ‘I’m at school with a gun,’” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “The deputy responded immediately by placing the school on an active lockdown to secure the campus.”
Fortify FL is a school-related suspicious activity reporting tool that allows Florida students the ability to relay messages instantly.
Additional deputies responded and a search of the campus was conducted. No firearms were located and the lockdown was lifted. During the investigation the source of the tip was identified. While speaking with investigators, Ehrie admitted to placing the false tip. He informed deputies he was angry for being placed in school detention.
The tip was submitted while Ehrie was attending school detention.
