Tennessee investigators believe a prison inmate on the run is responsible for the murder of a corrections employee.

WSFA reported that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently issued a Blue Alert for Curtis Ray Watson, who escaped West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

A Blue Alert allows the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty. The alert uses the same structure as an Amber Alert to disseminate the information.

Anyone with any information regarding Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement.

