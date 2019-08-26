A man who spent a decade in prison after opening fire in Dothan medical office in 2007 was arrested over the weekend after threatening to "shoot up" a Dothan McDonald's where he had been fired last week.
Jason Andrew Murphy 31, of Dothan, is charged with making terrorist threats.
According to police, Murphy was fired from the McDonalds located in the 2100 block of Ross Clark Circle last Friday.
“On Aug. 23 after Mr. Murphy was fired from his position with McDonalds, he allegedly made threats stating he was going to shoot up the business,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.
“After Murphy made the threats, he left the restaurant, but came back to the location and started driving around the business. Fellow employees called law enforcement to report Murphy’s threats.”
Murphy was sentenced to 70 years in prison for charges of attempted murder and making terrorist threats associated with a 2007 shooting spree at Primecare, a medical office then located on Westgate Parkway.
In that incident, Murphy fired shots inside Primecare. Employees were evacuated and no one was injured.
Murphy was granted parole in August 2018. Prosecutors are expected to file documents soon seeking to revoke Murphy’s parole.
Following his recent arrest, Murphy was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a $15,000 bond.
