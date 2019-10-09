Dothan police have arrested three people in connection with a Sept. 6 burglary at The Outpost Guns and Ammo located on the Ross Clark Circle.
Micahela Ruth White and Michael Tywaun Taylor, both of Dothan; and Jamir Yastin Baxter of Boyce, Louisiana, were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.
Police say Taylor, Baxter, and White allegedly burglarized the Dothan business, stealing at least five guns.
“Information in this case is limited,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “During the investigation Taylor’s, Baxter’s, and White’s names were mentioned several times and at the end of the investigation, these three suspects were arrested.”
Taylor and Baxter are currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond each. White is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.