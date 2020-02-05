The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held 28 parole hearings Tuesday, denying multiple inmates an early release including three inmates from Houston County. The three inmates are serving sentences for their role in a 2004 murder of Dewey Walker.
Three Houston County inmates serving sentences for their role in a 2004 murder were denied parole Tuesday.
Catherine Nicole Corley was sentenced in 2007 to 25 years in prison for her role in the murder and a second-degree burglary in Houston County. She has served 15 years, nine months of the 25-year sentence.
She was originally charged with capital murder. According to law enforcement, she admitted to helping plan the burglary that led to the murder of Walker, who was suffering from cancer when he was killed.
Court records show Corley played a role in the burglary, in which another assailant choked and beat Walker to death.
Michael Ray Jackson was denied parole Tuesday. Jackson was sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and 10 years for receiving stolen property for his role in Walker’s murder. Jackson has served 15 years, nine months of his prison term.
Matthew Marsh was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder conviction and 20 years for the receiving stolen property conviction. Marsh was denied parole as well.
A fourth suspect in the case, David Phillip Wilson, confessed to law enforcement to using an aluminum baseball bat to assault Walker. In January 2008, Wilson was sentenced to death by lethal injection by Circuit Judge Edward Jackson.
Prosecutors say Wilson beat and strangled Walker so he could steal the man’s van and the expensive sound system in it.
When Dothan police arrived at Walker’s 127 Shield Court home in April 2004 to check on him, they entered the home by climbing through a hole in the house. Officers testified the doorknob had been broken on the back door. Sheetrock along the wall had been damaged.
According to court documents, one officer testified at Wilson’s trial it looked like someone was looking for something in the wall. Inside the wall, a hidden panel was located.
Police later found two suitcases with jewelry and an old coin collection hidden behind the wall in the living room. None of those items were stolen, but Wilson confessed to stealing Walker’s customized van with its more than $20,000 in speakers and stereo equipment.
Over a six- or seven-day period, Wilson returned to the home as many as seven times to try to bypass the van’s alarm system so he could steal the vehicle. Wilson told law enforcement he stopped to check Walker’s pulse on one of the return trips to the man’s home.
All three inmates will be considered for parole once again in 2025.
