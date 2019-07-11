Three Dothan men face second-degree robbery charges after they allegedly beat up a man in the 2000 block of Roebuck Street Wednesday.
Charles Gregory Byrd, 56, Gregory Austin Byrd, 24, and Devonta Remond Daniels, 25, all of Dothan, are charged with second-degree robbery.
Police say the robbery is a result of an ongoing altercation between the victim and the suspects.
“Following a lengthy altercation between all parties involved, the three suspects went to an area where the victim was located, and allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the facial area and stomach area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “During the physical altercation, the suspects stole $140 from the victim’s person and a Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. jersey.”
Officers located the three suspects a small distance from the crime scene, and the jersey was recovered, Watkins said.
All three men are in the Houston County jail on a $30,000 bond.
