Three more people were sentenced this week to federal prison as part of a major drug trafficking crackdown in 2018.
Rogelio Israel Pimentel, Kimberly Pouncy, and Lynn Donaldson all pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. Pimentel received a 110-month sentence, Pouncy received a 30-month sentence, and Donaldson received a 27-month sentence for their roles in what was described by law enforcement as a major drug operation that brought illicit drugs in to the Wiregrass from Mexico through Atlanta. More than a dozen people were arrested in January of 2018 at the conclusion of the investigation known as Operation Ice Dance.
According to Pimentel’s plea agreement filed in federal court, Pimentel admitted to conspiring with others to receive a large amount of methamphetamine in Clayton County, Georgia, and bring it into Coffee County. Pouncy and Donaldson played lesser roles in the operation, according to their plea agreements.
According to court documents, federal authorities monitoring wiretaps began intercepting conversations in 2017 between a purported drug supplier in Mexico and a purported dealer who lived in Coffee County. Authorities indicate a confidential informant was used to introduce an undercover FBI agent to the purported supplier based in Mexico. Soon thereafter, authorities say the undercover agent made four controlled drug purchases from people who would later become defendants in the case.
“Based on defendant’s involvement with the controlled substance conspiracy, he amassed a sum (of) money and unexplained wealth. Based on Western Union wire transfers, defendant provided large sums of currency to a member of the conspiracy that resided in Mexico,” states the prosecution trial brief, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.