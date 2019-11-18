Three Wiregrass area inmates are among 24 violent offenders who have hearing scheduled before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week.
Daniel Webster Ordon of Dothan was sentenced in April 2018 by Houston County Judge Todd Derrick to serve six years in prison on five counts of second-degree sodomy.
Collidge Brown of Dothan was sentenced by in 2016 by Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark to serve 10 years in prison on nine counts of child pornography (possession of obscenity of person under 17). In the course of investigation, a search warrant was executed at Brown’s home and multiple hidden surveillance cameras and other devices used to capture images were located.
Ruben Corey McNabb was sentenced in 2004 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County. According to police, McNabb robbed a Winn Dixie store in June 2001 using a handgun to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and food stamps.
