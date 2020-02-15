More than three years have passed since the body of Amanda Bond was found in a wooded area at the south end of Houston County. She had been bludgeoned to death with a piece of wood, and investigators estimate her body had been in the woods for two weeks before it was discovered.
Joshua Crawford Tew was arrested on Nov. 1, 2016, in connection to Bond’s disappearance, and is charged with capital murder-kidnapping. Houston County Sheriff’s Department investigators believe Tew killed Bond while attempting to abduct her the previous day.
Bond’s family remains puzzled by the slaying, but their more immediate concern is the delay of justice in the case. Tew’s trial in the murder of Amanda Bond has been continued several times, and was to take place this month. That hope was shattered when the trial was continued once again.
With every continuance filed by the prosecution or the defense, Bond’s family becomes more and more frustrated with the judicial system.
“I heard the judge in the case inform the attorneys the last time a continuance was granted, to be ready to move forward,” said Bond’s mother, Jamie Kratky. “Now, it’s continued once again. How many times can a case be continued? It has been three years.
“Due process is not working in this state,” Kratky said. “Our family needs closure. I have a lot of unanswered questions. I don’t feel like the state has done everything it can to prepare for this murder case. Our family needs closure.”
Along with questioning how the state is handling her daughter’s murder, Kratky still questions Tew’s motive for the murder.
“He was supposed to be her friend,” Kratky said. “I want him to tell me how he could kill his friend. What meant so much to him that he had to kill her? What?”
Kratky said Tew had a choice to take her daughter to the hospital, but he didn’t. He did however, stop just one mile before the Florida line, before disposing of her body.
“Why would you stop just a mile before the Florida line?” Kratky asked. “There has to be reason someone would stop. I personally believe he had help. I don’t believe he done all this on his own; and I believe his motive might have been drug related.”
Kratky believes her daughter’s connection with Tew was more than just being a so-called friend. She believes Amanda knew connections that would benefit Tew’s drug supply and demand.
According to Kratky, her daughter used marijuana, but no hard drugs. She was more of a drinker. But she had connections.
Three years later, Bond’s family is hoping and praying the nightmare of waiting on a trial will be over soon.
“I used to have to ride by Joshua’s house every day going to work,” Kratky said. “But, I had to find a different route, no matter how out of the way it was. I could ride by his house, and I just want to yell and scream. You have no idea what we have gone through the last three years. I have questions, I cry off and on, and these are just a few things I battle with daily. But, answering the unsolved questions is not my job. That is the job of the prosecutors. They get paid to figure this out; and I want them to figure it out and I want it figured out correctly.”
Bond’s family does hope and pray along with receiving justice for Amanda, they hope Tew is honest and takes ownership for what he did to Bond.
“After going through what I have gone through losing Amanda, I can’t sit here and say I want him to die,” Kratky said. “I just want him to take ownership, and don’t act stupid. I just want him to own up to everything that has happened. For the courts, I hope this is the last continuance. Our family needs to see this through and we want justice served for Amanda. It’s time to have a trial. Enough is enough.”
Court documents show Tew has a substantial record of previous arrests, including arrests for theft of property, domestic violence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A new jury trial date has not been scheduled at this time. However, Tew does have a status hearing scheduled for April.
