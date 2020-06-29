Police credit a recent arrest to anonymous tips regarding the whereabouts of a Dothan man wanted on a robbery charge.
Alec Jamez Killingsworth, 18, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a first-degree robbery charge.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, following a tip, officers responded to the area of Third Avenue, where they located Killingsworth in the crawl space of the home. Officers gave verbal commands for Killingsworth to come out. He surrendered without incident.
Killingsworth is a suspect in the May 13 robbery that occurred in the 700 block of South Edgewood where one victim was robbed by gunpoint. He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
