The DUI arrest of Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management chief of staff Rickey Stokes happened last Friday night after a lookout was issued for a vehicle driving erratically and hitting a barricade on State Road 77 near Chipley, the Florida Highway Patrol report states.
Stokes was charged with DUI-alcohol or drug, first offense and booked in the Washington County Jail. He was released on bond Saturday morning after spending more than nine hours in custody.
According to the arrest report, once the vehicle was stopped, Stokes agreed to perform a sobriety exercise and registered 0.051, which is under the illegal limit of 0.08.
However, the trooper notes that based on training and experience, he considered Stokes was under the influence of a controlled substance/alcohol and was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.
The white Ford Crown Victoria sedan driven by Stokes did not have a license plate displayed.
Attempts to contact Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah to get an update on Stokes’ status with the county were unsuccessful on Tuesday.
The arrest report notes that a BOLO (be on the lookout) was reported on the vehicle prior to it being stopped, and dispatch had received reports that the vehicle had hit a barricade.
Prior to the stop, the trooper observed "the vehicle crossed the center and right-side lines multiple times and at one point was driving almost in the north bound lane of travel. The vehicle also drove through a painted median center part of the road."
The trooper notes that he "could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the inside of the vehicle." The trooper also saw what appeared to be fresh grass/dirt stuck in the right side tires and rims and on the fenders, consistent to a vehicle leaving the road.
Stokes' eyes were watery and bloodshot, and he had slurred speech, according to the report, and a Smirnoff beer bottle was noticed on the right rear passenger side of the floorboard.
The trooper said he asked Stokes if he had any alcohol to drink, and he replied one beer. Based on trooper’s observation, Stokes was asked to exit his vehicle to perform a voluntary field sobriety exercises.
The trooper stated Stokes had a strong odor of alcohol when speaking, was uneasy on his feet, and had to lean on the back of his car to keep from falling over.
A .380 Smith and Wesson pistol was removed from Stokes’ right front pocket.
According to the report, Stokes told the trooper he had gotten his car painted in Geneva and was returning to Houston County, which the trooper noted “was traveling in the complete opposite direction of where he was supposed to be going (roughly 30 miles in the wrong direction).”
Stokes also advised the trooper he had hit a construction barrel while driving.
Stokes was also given a urine test at the Washington County Jail. The result of the urine test is still pending.
Stokes, who served as Houston County coroner in the '80s, also operates an online news service and a bail bond business. He is also currently involved in an Alabama Ethics Commission complaint being investigated by the attorney general.
