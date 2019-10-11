HOLMES COUNTY, Florida—A Bonifay man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges following a traffic stop by a Holmes County Sheriff’s deputy.

Jesse A. Hughes, 25, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The traffic stop was conducted in the Noma community in the area of Bush Road shortly before 10 p.m., and a records check revealed Hughes did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Hughes gave consent for a search of the vehicle, during which the deputy found rolling papers, a digital scale, and a glass pipe which contained a white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

